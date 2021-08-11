Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,126 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $580.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

