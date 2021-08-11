Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

