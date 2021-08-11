MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.