Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Head to Head Analysis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Carriage Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 15.71 $128.56 million $2.00 69.50 Carriage Services $329.45 million 2.08 $16.09 million $1.86 20.39

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carriage Services. Carriage Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 22.06% -45.97% 19.88% Carriage Services 5.75% 19.26% 4.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Match Group and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Carriage Services 1 0 2 0 2.33

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $165.65, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats Carriage Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

