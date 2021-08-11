MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of MediciNova worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MNOV opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $169.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.