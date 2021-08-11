Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 16th (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Medicus Sciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 16th. Medicus Sciences Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Medicus Sciences Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS MSACU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $124,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $144,000.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

