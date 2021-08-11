Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 16th (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Medicus Sciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 16th. Medicus Sciences Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Medicus Sciences Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS MSACU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $124,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $144,000.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

