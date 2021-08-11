MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 272,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,635,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

LABS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

In other MediPharm Labs news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$151,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$280,280. Insiders have sold a total of 1,263,000 shares of company stock valued at $616,410 in the last ninety days.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.