MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.55.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $3,700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

