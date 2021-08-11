Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $291,074.43 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. Megacoin has a market cap of $291,074.43 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00369066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,610,986 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.