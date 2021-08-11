MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 3.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,894.68.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $12.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,890.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,527.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37,570.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

