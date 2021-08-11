Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $41.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the highest is $43.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $170.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.10 million to $172.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.10 million, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $530.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

