Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. 294,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,607,174. The company has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

