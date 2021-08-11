Mercury Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of MRCY opened at $55.04 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

