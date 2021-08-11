Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

EBSB opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bancorp (EBSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.