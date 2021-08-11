Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Merus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

