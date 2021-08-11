Meta (MTA) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00872167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00109062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152903 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

