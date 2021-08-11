Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEI opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

