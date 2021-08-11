MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.43

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

