Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

MILE stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Metromile has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Metromile will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $25,030,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $15,571,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $14,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

