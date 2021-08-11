MIB Coin Price Down 3.1% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $271,249.01 and $35.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00027939 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 423,087,481 coins and its circulating supply is 145,785,553 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.