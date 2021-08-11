Michael D. Wattenbarger Sells 1,056 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADUS stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
