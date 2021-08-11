Michael D. Wattenbarger Sells 1,056 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $8,821,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

