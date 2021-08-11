Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.47. 45,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.