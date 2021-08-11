Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Tufton Capital Management’s Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

