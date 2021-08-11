Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.