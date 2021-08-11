Millennium Management LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 144,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

AMTX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

