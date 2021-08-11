Millennium Management LLC Purchases 52,409 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

CONN stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $722.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. Analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

