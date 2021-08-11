Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after acquiring an additional 514,391 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,121,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 442,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after buying an additional 345,346 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,413,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

