Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,280,000 Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 167,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $304,000.

Shares of MRACU stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15.

In other news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $1,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

