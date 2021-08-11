Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,696 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $230,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $657.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

