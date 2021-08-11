MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $217.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.