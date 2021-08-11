Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.59, but opened at $39.40. Model N shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 1,906 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Get Model N alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $31,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Model N by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,492,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.