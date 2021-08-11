Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

