MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) dropped 4.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 24,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,886,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Specifically, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MGI. Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.73.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 125,464 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 68.3% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 813,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 329,994 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

