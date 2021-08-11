MONK Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $2,155.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MONK has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008180 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.