Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.81

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 2565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,472,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,422,000. Monte Rosa Therapeutics accounts for approximately 5.4% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.31% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

