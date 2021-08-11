Morgan Stanley Buys 131,201 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $7,078,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of CAKE opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

