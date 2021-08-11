Morgan Stanley Downgrades Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $893.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

