Morgan Stanley Sells 37,244 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

