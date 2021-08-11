Morgan Stanley Sells 765,293 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 765,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,567,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 386,034 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 795.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 176,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBBY opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.