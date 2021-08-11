Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 563 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC stock opened at $362.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

