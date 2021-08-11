Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.36% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

