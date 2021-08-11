Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,752,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.21 and a 1 year high of $231.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

