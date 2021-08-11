MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,254,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $530.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $497.76. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

