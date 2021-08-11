MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

