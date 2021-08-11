MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE SC opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 45.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

