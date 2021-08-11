MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281,600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $376.62 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.