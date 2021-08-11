Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

