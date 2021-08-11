Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Myomo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89. Myomo has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Myomo by 1,061,692.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,284,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

