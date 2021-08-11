Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NNOX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,928. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

