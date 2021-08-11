Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

NATH stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.41. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.